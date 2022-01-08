Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Reveal Baby Boy's Name

Neha Dhupia shared this photo of her family. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

Highlights Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed a son last year

They are also parents to a daughter named Mehr

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in 2018

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who welcomed their second child, a baby boy last year, revealed their son's name on Saturday. The actress shared a super cute family picture from their pool time. In the picture, Neha can be seen posing with her son, who they have named Gurig. The picture also features Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. "Our baby boy Gur. #GuriqSinghDhupiaBedi .... #satnamwaheguru," she wrote. Meanwhile, Angad Bedi posted an Instagram Reel and he wrote:"Guriq Singh! Our lion king Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. Pyaar naal you can call him Bedi Sahaab."

Take a look at their posts here:

This is how Angad Bedi shared the news of the baby's arrival. He wrote: "Bedis' boy is here! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare. Neha Dhupia, thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now."

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. Angad Bedi starred in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She also featured as one of the gang leaders on Roadies Revolution. Neha, a former beauty queen, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among many others.