Neha Dhupia Wishes Kapil Dev On His Birthday With An Adorable Family Pic

On Wednesday, former cricketer Kapil Dev turned 63-year-old. Neha Dhupia on the occasion of his birthday shared a picture of her family along with Kapil Dev and wife Romi. Sharing the birthday post, Neha wrote: "happy birthday sir, here's to a year filled with happiness, having conversations over croissants and you showing our baby girl more videos of your cute little cat, we love you." In the second picture, Neha's daughter Mehr can be seen standing on a chair along with Kapil Dev and Romi. Angad Bedi is the son of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

Recently, Neha Dhupia along with her husband and actor Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr and son took a trip to Goa for New Year celebrations. Neha shared a series of posts and pictures on her social media account. On Monday, Neha shared a video on her Instagram account where can be seen along with her family enjoying at a pool. She tagged Angad and Mehr in her post. Neha also added hashtags like #babybedi #dhupiabedi #reels #reelsinstagram #feelitreelit #vacation #goa #nehadhupia #angadbedi in her caption.

Recently, Neha Dhupia shared a series of throwback pics from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's sangeet. She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen wearing a black Kaftan as she posed for the pictures. Sharing the post, Neha wrote: "Spot Angad in the frame... mere yaar ki shaadi thi," along with hashtags like #latepost #and ootd. She also tagged Sureena Chowdhry, Sangeeta Boochra, Aastha Sharma and Manisha in her post. Neha ended the caption: "For the love of vicky and Katrina."

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have been married since 2018. Their daughter Mehr was born the same year. The couple also welcomed their son last year in October. Neha Dhupia featured in film like Devi, Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories. On the other hand, Angad Bedi featured in Pink, Dear Zindagi and Tiger Zinda Hai.