Neha Dhupia Shares Throwback Pics From Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Sangeet

On Thursday, Neha Dhupia shared a series of throwback pics from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's sangeet. She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen wearing a black Kaftan as she posed for the pictures. Sharing the post, Neha wrote: "Spot Angad in the frame... mere yaar ki shaadi thi," along with hashtags like #latepost #and ootd. She also tagged Sureena Chowdhry, Sangeeta Boochra, Aastha Sharma and Manisha in her post. Neha ended the caption: "For the love of vicky and Katrina." Neha Dhupia along with her husband Angad Bedi were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier in December to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding.

Neha Dhupia also shared an Instagram reel, from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's sangeet eveing. Check out her reel here:

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have been married since 2018. Their daughter Mehr was born the same year. Neha Dhupia featured in film like Devi, Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories. Angad Bedi, meanwhile, featured in Pink, Dear Zindagi and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have not revealed many pictures from their sangeet ceremony. The couple got married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, and spent their honeymoon in the Maldives. The couple has recently shifted to their new house and are neighbours to actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kholi. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reportedly started dating in 2019. Earlier this year, during Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the actors are dating and said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."