Neetu Kapoor's Heartfelt Tribute For Mother-In-Law Krishna Raj Kapoor: 'You Will Always Stay In My Heart'

Neetu Kapoor with mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor (Courtesy neetu54)

Highlights "She was such a huge influence in my life," wrote Neetu Kapoor Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral was attended by Big B, Alia Bhatt Randhir Kapoor performed the last rites at Chembur Crematorium

"She was such a huge influence in my life. Admired her elegance wit, generosity warmth," actress Neetu Kapoor's tribute for Krishna Raj Kapoor read. Late actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor died of a cardiac arrest on Monday and a day after the news of her death surfaced on social media, Neetu Kapoor posted a heartfelt note for her mother-in-law on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor couldn't be part of the funeral since she is reportedly in US, where her husband Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment. On Monday, Krishna Raj Kapoor's elder son Randhir Kapoor confirmed that his mother died of a cardiac arrest to news agency PTI. "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest... Old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise," Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Members from the film fraternity started arriving at Kapoor bungalow in Pali Hills. Randhir Kapoor performed the last rites at Chembur Crematorium on Monday. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Sanjay Kapoor among others attended Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral.

Celebrities like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan, Anupam Kher and Raveena Tandon posted their tributes on social media for Krishna Raj Kapoor.

If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishnaji was an institution in living life.

A very sad loss to all of us.

My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Chimpuji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family.

We love you Krishnaji. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 1, 2018

If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishnaji was an institution in living life.

A very sad loss to all of us.

My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Chimpuji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family.

We love you Krishnaji. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 1, 2018

If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishnaji was an institution in living life.

A very sad loss to all of us.

My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Chimpuji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family.

We love you Krishnaji. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 1, 2018

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in 1946. Actors Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain are there five children. Their grandchildren like Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are also actors.