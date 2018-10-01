Krishna Raj Kapoor's Funeral: Bachchans, Anil Kapoor Join The Kapoors To Pay Last Respects

Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral was attended by the Kapoor family members and close friends of the family

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 01, 2018 18:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Krishna Raj Kapoor's Funeral: Bachchans, Anil Kapoor Join The Kapoors To Pay Last Respects

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor at the funeral.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Randhir Kapoor performed the last rites at Chembur crematorium
  2. Krishna Raj Kapoor died of cardiac arrest at the age of 87
  3. Krishna Raj Kapoor was married to actor Raj Kapoor

Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral was attended by several members of the Kapoor family along with Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor among others in Mumbai on Monday evening. Krishna Raj Kapoor's eldest son Randhir Kapoor performed the last rites at Chembur Crematorium. Celebrities were photographed arriving at the Kapoor bungalow in Pali Hills throughout the day. Krishna Raj Kapoor died of cardiac arrest at the age of 87 in Mumbai on Monday morning. Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news and told news agency PTI: "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest... old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise."

Here are the photos from Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral in Mumbai:

s064pmpoRandhir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor at the funeral.
 
guoqdaaAbhishek, Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor at the funeral.
 
oji236o8Anil Kapoor at the funeral.
 
kdc7ltu8Salim Khan at the funeral.
 
nguhulegArjun Kapoor at the funeral.
 
ifk81tu

Krishna Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain was among the first to arrive at the Pali Hills bungalow. Krishna Raj Kapoor's granddaughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor arrived at the Kapoor bungalow along with Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan this morning. Rishi Kapoor couldn't attend his mother's funeral as he recently took off for USA to undergo a medical treatment. Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir was also not spotted at the venue. However, his close friends Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar were seen arriving to be by the family's side.

 

n3a7ovq8Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt.

Krishna Raj's daughter Ritu Nanda arrived before her daughter-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who was accompanied by her father Amitabh Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt were also there. Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep also arrived on Monday morning to grieve with the family.

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and Soha Ali Khan paid tribute to Krishna Raj Kapoor on social media. Aamir Khan in his eulogy piece for Krishna Raj Kapoor said: "If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishna ji was an institution in living life." Karan Johar, who happens to be a close friend of Krishna Raj Kapoor's grandchildren Ranbir, Kareena and Karisma, addressed her as the 'First Lady of the Film Fraternity.'

 

 

 

 

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Raj Kapoor in 1946. Their children are Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nirav ModiTanushree DuttaApple Executives MurderRaj KapoorVirat KohliSuresh RainaSensexNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusOnePlus 6TFlipkart SaleiPhone XRAmazon SaleSurface Pro 6Best Power BanksPrice ComparisonAutumn WardrobeWatch Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................