Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Kajol And Others Pay Last Respects To Krishna Raj Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at Krishna Raj Bungalow, Pali Hills.

Highlights Anil Kapoor was accompanied by his wife Sunita Aamir Khan, Karan Johar tweeted about Krishna Raj Kapoor Krishna Raj Kapoor died of a cardiac arrest on Monday

Late actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor died on Monday at her home and soon, the Kapoors opened the gates of their home for the colleagues and family members arriving to pay their last respects to Krishna ji. Rima Jain, daughter of Raj Kapoor and Krishna ji, was among the first to arrive at the Pali Hill bungalow followed by Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, granddaughters of Krishna Raj Kapoor. Kareena's actor husband Saif Ali Khan was also there. Actor Anil Kapoor along with his wife Sunita along and brother Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep also arrived on Monday morning to grieve with the family. On Monday, Randhir Kapoor (eldest of Raj Kapoor five children) confirmed his mother died of a cardiac arrest to news agency PTI.

Here are pictures of family and colleagues arriving at the Pali Hill bungalow:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at her grandmother's home

Karisma kapoor arrives at her grandmother's home

Kajol was spotted exiting Krishna Raj Bungalow, Pali Hills

Anil Kapoor outside Krishna Raj Bungalow

Sanjay Kapoor at the Kapoor's Pali Hills bungalow

Prem Chopra was also there

Actors such as Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and Soha Ali Khan posted tributes for Krishna Raj Kapoor on social media. Aamir Khan in his eulogy piece for Krishna Raj Kapoor said: "If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishna ji was an institution in living life." Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Krishna Raj Kapoor's grandchildren Ranbir, Kareena and Karisma, remembered her as the 'First Lady of the Film Fraternity.' He wrote: "The embodiment of grace... of dignity... of elegance and of strength... Krishna aunty will always be the First Lady of the Film Fraternity... the most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour... will miss you Krishna aunty."

Here are tweets posted by the members of the film fraternity:

If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishnaji was an institution in living life.

A very sad loss to all of us.

My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Chimpuji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family.

We love you Krishnaji. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 1, 2018

The embodiment of grace...of dignity ...of elegance and of stength....Krishna aunty will always be the First Lady of the Film Fraternity...the most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour...will miss you Krishna aunty pic.twitter.com/8CSo7rw19V — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 1, 2018

Thank you Krishna Aunty for always being so kind and loving and for your blessings that you so lovingly gave every single time that I met you. Your grace and dignity lives on. I feel so much love for you. Rest In Peace #KrishnaRajKapoor — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 1, 2018

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor The few times I interacted with her were so memorable; she was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family. — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) October 1, 2018

Krishna Raj Kapoor will be cremated in Chembur crematorium; however, the Kapoors are reportedly waiting for Rishi Kapoor to return from USA, where he recently went for a medical treatment.

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in 1946. Their children are Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda.