Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Kajol And Others Pay Last Respects To Krishna Raj Kapoor

Rima Jain (daughter of Krishna Raj Kapoor) and Anil Kapoor were among the first to arrive at the Pali Hills bungalow

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 01, 2018 13:05 IST
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at Krishna Raj Bungalow, Pali Hills.

  1. Anil Kapoor was accompanied by his wife Sunita
  2. Aamir Khan, Karan Johar tweeted about Krishna Raj Kapoor
  3. Krishna Raj Kapoor died of a cardiac arrest on Monday

Late actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor died on Monday at her home and soon, the Kapoors opened the gates of their home for the colleagues and family members arriving to pay their last respects to Krishna ji. Rima Jain, daughter of Raj Kapoor and Krishna ji, was among the first to arrive at the Pali Hill bungalow followed by Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, granddaughters of Krishna Raj Kapoor. Kareena's actor husband Saif Ali Khan was also there. Actor Anil Kapoor along with his wife Sunita along and brother Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep also arrived on Monday morning to grieve with the family. On Monday, Randhir Kapoor (eldest of Raj Kapoor five children) confirmed his mother died of a cardiac arrest to news agency PTI.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at her grandmother's home

 

Karisma kapoor arrives at her grandmother's home

Kajol was spotted exiting Krishna Raj Bungalow, Pali Hills

Anil Kapoor outside Krishna Raj Bungalow

 

Sanjay Kapoor at the Kapoor's Pali Hills bungalow

Prem Chopra was also there

Actors such as Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and Soha Ali Khan posted tributes for Krishna Raj Kapoor on social media. Aamir Khan in his eulogy piece for Krishna Raj Kapoor said: "If Raj Kapoor was an institution in film making, Krishna ji was an institution in living life." Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Krishna Raj Kapoor's grandchildren Ranbir, Kareena and Karisma, remembered her as the 'First Lady of the Film Fraternity.' He wrote: "The embodiment of grace... of dignity... of elegance and of strength... Krishna aunty will always be the First Lady of the Film Fraternity... the most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour... will miss you Krishna aunty."

 

Krishna Raj Kapoor will be cremated in Chembur crematorium; however, the Kapoors are reportedly waiting for Rishi Kapoor to return from USA, where he recently went for a medical treatment.

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in 1946. Their children are Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda.

