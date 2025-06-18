Watch: Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Asks Paparazzo, "How's Your Day?"

Ranbir Kapoor's niece and Neetu Kapoor's granddaughter Samara is a pap favourite. On Tuesday, Samara posed for the shutterbugs along with her mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and grandmother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. Samara kept her style statement chic as she wore a black top and denims. What became the talking point from their photo-op is Samara's playful interaction with a paparazzo stationed over there.

Samara Sahni engaged in a playful interaction with a paparazzo in Mumbai last night.

She first asks him, "How are you?". Her next query is, "How's your day?"

Samara is, then heard, translating her question in Hindi, "Aap ka din kaisa tha?"

Samara also bids him good bye.

The video went viral in no time.

Samara And Paparazzi - A Match Made In Heaven (Not Always)

A video went crazy viral on February 21 when Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara posed on the red carpet at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Hindu wedding. A visibly grumpy Samara seemed to push her grandmother in the video. The Internet reacted to the video in no time. Later, Samara's mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni explained during a media interaction that she wanted to "pose" and never "pushed" Neetu Kapoor.

Talking about the paparazzi culture, Riddhima shared, "Kids these days are more aware about all these things. There's so much exposure. However, my mother and I chat with her (Samara) every single day about it - the pros, cons, good, bad, ugly, so that it doesn't affect her."

