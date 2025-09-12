When Neetu Kapoor Defended Son Ranbir After He Cheated On Deepika Padukone: "He Needed To Break Off"

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's off-screen romance stirred as much noise as their films did. The relationship did not end on cordial terms, as Deepika Padukone accused Ranbir of cheating on her. However, Neetu Kapoor came to her son's defence and publicly said there was something "missing" in their relationship. Neetu Kapoor's old video continues to resurface on social media.

What's Happening

In an old video, Neetu Kapoor defended Ranbir, saying he had only one girlfriend, contrary to popular belief.

Neetu Kapoor said, "I don't think he's had many girlfriends; he's had just one girlfriend, that's Deepika. I think maybe there was something missing in their relationship. There was something not there, and maybe he was not himself, and he needed to break off. Everybody has relationships, and they move on. If it was perfect, they wouldn't break up."

Neetu spoke these words during a video appearance on a show where Ranbir Kapoor was a guest.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika's Break Up

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Deepika opened up about her heartbreak and said infidelity is a deal-breaker for her.

"If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It's better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that's why I've been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him (Ranbir) a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed," Deepika said.

She added, "The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him. I give a lot in relationships, and don't really expect much in return. But infidelity is the deal breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can't f*ck around with."

"It made me realise I should not be so attached to one thing or a person – after the break-up, the fact that I had to pick myself up. I cried a lot after my break-up. But I have become a better person, and I thank him for that," Deepika concluded.

In 2011, Ranbir Kapoor publicly acknowledged that he had cheated on Deepika. "Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness," he shared in a throwback interview with Stardust.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor appeared in films such as Tamasha, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Bachna Ae Haseeno.