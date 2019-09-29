Neetu Kapoor Is 'Getting Back In The Groove' With Other Kapoors. See Pic

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram profile on Sunday The picture also featured Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita "Normalcy setting in!" wrote Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor, who returned to India with actor husband Rishi Kapoor earlier this month, is "getting back in the groove." No folks, it's not a gossip. The actress herself admitted it in her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, Neetu Kapoor shared a really amazing picture, in which she can be seen enjoying her weekend with actor Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's mother Babita, Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain (also Babita's sister-in-law) and Nitasha Nanda (daughter of Rishi Kpaoor's sister Ritu Nanda). Instagramming the photo, Neetu Kapoor captioned it perfectly: "Normalcy setting in! Getting back in the groove." Check out the picture here:

On her actor son Ranbir Kapoor's 37th birthday on Saturday, Neetu Kapoor shared glimpses of his childhood parties and we bet you will find those beyond adorable. Posting a couple of photos, Neetu Kapoor wrote that she used to organise birthday parties for her son in the times "when there were no event organisers." She captioned her post: "This day brings loads of nostalgia! When there were no event managers, when we would go shopping a week before the birthdays, when we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes, the birthday gift was a big one! Now I bless you each day: When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go; When you are our strength; When you understand without saying; When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride! Happiness always RK."

A day before that, Neetu Kapoor wished Rima Jain in advance for her birthday: "Happy birthday for tomorrow bhokkkkkks. Love and hugs."

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were in the US for a little over 11 months for Rishi Kapoor's cancer treatment. The duo returned home on September 10.

