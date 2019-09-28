On Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday, Old Pics From His Childhood Parties. Thank You, Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor had the most adorable birthday post to share on her son Ranbir Kapoor's birthday today. She shared several throwback pictures, from Ranbir's childhood birthday parties, along with a nostalgia-dipped note. She took a trip down the memory lane, when she used to organise birthday parties for her son in the times when there were no event organisers. From buying birthday presents for Ranbir to arranging dance competitions and fancy dress prizes, Neetu Kapoor did it all. "This day brings loads of nostalgia. When there were no event managers. When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays. When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes. The birthday gift was a big one," she wrote.

Neetu Kapoor also added what the means to her today and said, "Now I bless you each day... When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go.... When you are our strength... When you understand without saying... When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy and pride. Happiness always RK."

Here's Neetu Kapoor's post for Ranbir Kapoor:

On Twitter, Rishi Kapoor shared the significance of the date for him and wrote, "Significance of September 28 for me. Birthdays of Bhagat Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Rima Jain and Ranbir Kapoor. Release of Bobby (his Bollywood debut film) worldwide. God, thank you for this day!"

Significance of 28th September for me. Birthdays of Bhagat Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Rima Jain and Ranbir Kapoor. Release of Bobby 28/9/73 Worldwide. God,thank you for this day! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, 37 today, started his birthday celebrations on Friday night with his family and close friends. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor attended the birthday bash.

