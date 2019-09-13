Neetu Kapoor 'Used' Her Hairdresser's Hand For A Magazine Cover Once. Here's Why

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor shared a really really "fun fact" on Instagram today morning. Revisiting the days when she featured on the cover of retro showbiz magazine Star And Style, Neetu Kapoor let us in on an ROFL behind-the-scenes secret. Sharing the cover photo in concern, Neetu Kapoor explained that she used her hairdresser's hand to strike the pose. Neetu was shooting with celebrity photographer Rakesh Shrestha, who conceptualised a frame for the cover, featuring a close-up version of Neetu Kapoor sporting red lipstick and red nail-paint. But there was one slight glitch - "my nails were short" - she said and here's how the situation was salvaged (or not). "Weird," Neetu Kapoor said of her own photo.

Neetu Kapoor, who was one of the most popular actresses of her era, shared the story like this: "Fun fact: Rakesh Shrestha ace photographer (Rohan Shrestha's dad) had a cover concept... face with red lipstick and red nail! Since my nails were short we used my hair dresser's hand... the hand looks so weird."

Now, take a look at Neetu Kapoor as the cover face of Star And Style Magazine.

Major LOL.

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram is a gold mine of hilarious posts, actually. On Rishi Kapoor's birthday, she shared this video of hers trying out a tongue twister. "After taking blessings of Balaji, entertaining them with a Tamil tongue twister," she wrote.

Neetu Kapoor was Rishi Kapoor's constant companion during his 11 months of treatment in New York. Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, is currently in remission. The veteran couple touched down in Mumbai on Monday.

