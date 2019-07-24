This Throwback Vs Latest Pic Of Rishi Kapoor Proves Viral FaceApp Is 'Exaggerated,' Says Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared this throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights "This pic proves Faceapp is so exaggerated," wrote Neetu Kapoor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are currently in New York Rishi Kapoor is undergoing cancer treatment there

The Internet is bombarded with FaceApp selfies and the trend is keeping Bollywood stars busy as well. As part of the FaceApp Challenge, actors are posting pictures of their old selves. FaceApp might have caught the fancy of several stars but seems like Neetu Kapoor represents a slightly different school of thought when it comes to the app. Neetu Kapoor thinks the app is "exaggerated." The 61-year-old actress even gave a proof to back her statement. On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor posted a throwback picture of her actor husband Rishi Kapoor's childhood days and juxtaposed it with a recent photograph of the actor. She captioned the post: "This pic proves FaceApp is so exaggerated."

Neetu Kapoor's post cracked up the Internet. The comments section was full of comments like "Both are so good, cute and poised." Another Instagram user wrote: "Hahaha first one who is real and still the same." Take a look at the post here:

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor are currently in the US, for the Mulk actor's cancer treatment. Neetu Kapoor has been actively sharing pictures from their stay in the Big Apple. Last week, the couple were visited by their actor friend Anupam Kher. "Always a pleasure spending time with Anupam. He has been a great support all through," Neetu Kapoor wrote.

Besides the members of the Kapoor clan, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were visited by several Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone among others.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor moved to New York in September last year. The couple is expected to return to Mumbai soon.

