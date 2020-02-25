Neena Gupta's ROFL Reaction To Having Her ID Checked Thrice

Neena Gupta shared this picture. (Image courtesy: neena_gupta)

Highlights Neena Gupta shared a post on Tuesday

She posted a picture of herself

Neena Gupta was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Neena Gupta is the queen of ROFL captions and her latest Instagram post proves it. The actress shared a post on Tuesday and it comes with a hint of self-deprecating humour. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress feels that she isn't "famous" and "successful" yet. In case you are wondering why, wait till you read her epic explanation. Neena shared a picture of herself standing with her luggage at what appears to be an airport and wrote in the caption of her post: "Jab teen baar ID dekha jata hai toh samajh mein aa jaata hai ki baby abhi tum famous aur successful nahin hue (when the ID is seen thrice then it is understood that you are not famous and successful yet)."

In the photograph, Neena can be seen wearing a blue kurti and white salwar, which she paired with a denim jacket. So cool, Neena Gupta!

Take a look:

Neena Gupta frequently occupies a spot on the list of trends for her Instagram posts. A couple of days ago, the actress shared a throwback photo of herself and sent the Internet into a tizzy. In the 25-year-old throwback picture, Neena could be seen sporting short hair, a black saree and a gold choker neckpiece. In case you haven't seen that photo yet, take a look:

Remember her "satlada necklace" and "frock" posts that trended for days on social media? If not, check them out:

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which she co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao. She will next be seen in a special appearance in Kabir Khan's '83, which will feature Ranveer Singh in the lead role.