Neena Gupta In A 25-Year-Old Pic. Now That's What We Call A Throwback

Neena Gupta's latest post on Instagram proves that no one is better than her when it comes to throwback game. On Sunday, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress took a trip down memory lane and shared an old photo of herself, which happens to be 25-year-old. Not just the photograph but also the caption on Neena Gupta's post is winning the Internet. Why, you ask? It's because her caption comes with a reference to her new look post, which trended for days on social media. In the picture, the actress can be seen sporting short hair, a black net saree and gold choker neckpiece. Her innocent expression makes her look beyond adorable.

"25 saal pehle bhi baal katne ki himmat ki thi (dared to cut hair even 25 years ago)," wrote Neena, making a reference to the haircut post that she shared last month and sent the Internet into a tizzy.

But first, take a look at her latest post here:

And now, check out the aforementioned post, sharing which Neena Gupta wrote: "Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Folks at Google, please reduce my age now)."

Like we said above, Neena Gupta's throwback game is stronger than others and to prove this, we have handpicked a few of her throwback posts. Take a look:

Neena Gupta co-stars with Gajraj Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, she has previously worked with the duo in Badhaai Ho. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on February 21.