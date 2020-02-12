Neena Gupta Rocks A Frock Again. This Time, Styled With A Satlada Necklace

Neena Gupta shared this photo (courtesy neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta, whose new film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan releases later this month, is busy with promotions and hence, outfit changes. The 60-year-old actress recently stepped out in a maroon outfit - a frock to be precise - and accessorised with a... wait for it... satlada necklace. Satladas are traditional, layered neckpieces, generally worn with Indian wear. Neena Gupta, who set the Internet on fire with a 'frock ka shock' photo once earlier, styled her look with matching sneakers, a chunky bracelet and a crop jacket. Isn't she simply style goals? Oh, and her photo came with an interesting caption, particularly highlighting the blend of the traditional and contemporary in her sartorial picks: "Satlada haar ko ye bhi din dekhne thay (The satlada necklace also had to see this day)."

Check out Neena Gupta's post here. It is as if Soni Razdan read our minds when she commented: "Lovely staircase. Lovelier girl on the staircase."

Neena Gupta stars opposite her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Neena Gupta opted for a new look recently - she walked into a salon and came out with a bob cut. "Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Folks at Google, please reduce my age now)," she captioned her photo.

BTW, here's the "frock ka shock" photo we were talking about that sent the Internet into a tizzy.

Neena Gupta's love for frocks continued with this post. "Necklace from my hard-work, frock by Pero, shoes borrowed from Masaba, bag from my husband, body from God," she captioned.

In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao co-star with Ayushmann Khurrana, who played their son in Badhaai Ho. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on February 21.