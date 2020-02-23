Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar's Film Scores Rs 20 Crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: A promotional poster of the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened in theatres on Friday

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manu Rishi and Sunita Rajwar

The film features Ayushmann and Jitendra as a gay couple

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's new film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is ruling the box office and how. The movie, which opened on theatres on Friday, managed to collect over Rs 20 crore in just two days, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earned Rs 9.55 crore on its opening day and Rs 11.08 crore on the second day, thus taking the total score to Rs 20.63 crore, stated Mr Adarsh in his report. Sharing the box office performance of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan jumps on Day 2... Metros witness growth, while mass pockets remain strictly average... The trend suggests further growth on Day 3... Eyes Rs 34 cr [+/-] weekend, which is a healthy score... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr. Total: Rs 20.63 cr. #India business."

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan jumps on Day 2... Metros witness growth, while mass pockets remain strictly average... The trend suggests further growth on Day 3... Eyes 34 cr [+/-] weekend, which is a healthy score... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr. Total: 20.63 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manu Rishi and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal roles. The film features Ayushmann and Jitendra as a gay couple and Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao as Jitendra's homophobic parents.

Meanwhile, reviewing Vicky Kaushal's recently-released film Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, Taran Adarsh wrote that the film collected Rs 10.62 crore in two days at the box office. #Bhoot witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Decent in mass circuits, but lacks the spark at key metros... Day 3 is pivotal, needs to recover lost ground to post a respectable total... Eyes Rs 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr. Total: Rs 10.62 cr. #India business," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#Bhoot witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Decent in mass circuits, but lacks the spark at key metros... Day 3 is pivotal, needs to recover lost ground to post a respectable total... Eyes 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr. Total: 10.62 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2020

Bhoot: Part One, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar, marks Vicky Kaushal's debut in the horror genre.