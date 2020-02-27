Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Earns Rs 42 Crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann and Jitendra in the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights The frilm opened in theatres on Friday

The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao

The film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's box office collection has been witnessing a decline, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film is a hilarious take on same-sex love. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collected Rs 2.62 crore on Wednesday, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 42.22 crore. Sharing the box office performance of the film on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Friday Rs 9.55 crore, Saturday Rs 11.08 crore, Sunday Rs 12.03 crore, Monday Rs 3.87 crore, Tuesday Rs 3.07 crore, Wednesday Rs 2.62 crore. Total: Rs 42.22 crore India business."

The film opened to lukewarm reviews from film critics post its release on February 21. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 2.5 stars (out of 5) to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and wrote: "The comic flights of fancy do not always take off in the right direction or land smoothly, but with the actors going all out to make the film work, some parts of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are genuinely funny and quirky. The film may be erratic in parts, but its entertainment quotient is delightfully high for a film tackling a clash between conservatism and freedom, between tradition and modernity."

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manu Rishi, Maanvi Gagroo and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal roles. The film features Ayushmann and Jitendra as a gay couple and Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao as Jitendra's homophobic parents.