Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Earns Rs 39 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's new film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan failed to attract cine-lovers' attention on the fifth day. The movie, which opened in theatres last week, managed to collect Rs 3.07 crore on Tuesday, thus bringing the total collection to Rs 39.60 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also stated in its report that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is expected to earn over Rs 44 crore in the first week. Sharing the box office performance of the film on social media, Mr Adarsh wrote: "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan slides further on Day 5... Is collecting mainly at key metros... Eyes Rs 44 crore+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 9.55 crore Sat 11.08 crore, Sun 12.03 crore, Mon 3.87 crore, Tue 3.07 crore. Total: Rs 39.60 crore. #India business."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manu Rishi and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal roles. The film features Ayushmann and Jitendra as a gay couple and Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao as Jitendra's homophobic parents.

The film opened to lukewarm reviews on February 21. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of five and wrote: "The film may be erratic in parts, but its entertainment quotient is delightfully high for a film tackling a clash between conservatism and freedom, between tradition and modernity. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is anything but perfect but is easy to watch - and like."

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship at the box office.