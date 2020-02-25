Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Dips On Monday, Is At Rs 36 Crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar in the film. (courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened in theatres on Friday

The film collected Rs 3.78 crore on Monday

The film clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot at the box office

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which opened in theatres on Friday, witnessed a decline its business on Monday, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles, collected Rs 3.87 crore on Monday. The film has managed to collect Rs 36.53 crore within 4 days of its release. Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan declines on Day 4... Substantial drop beyond metros... Needs to maintain on remaining weekdays to stay afloat... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: Rs 36.53 cr. India biz."

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan declines on Day 4... Substantial drop beyond metros... Needs to maintain on remaining weekdays to stay afloat... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: 36.53 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2020

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 2.5 star rating in his review for NDTV and wrote: "The star of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana, and the actor who plays his romantic interest, Jitendra Kumar, perform the difficult task of making the audience believe that the two men are so deeply in love that they think nothing of taking on the world. Not easy, but they make light of it, carrying the entire film with them."

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan features Ayushmann and Jitendra as a gay couple. The film also features Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao as Jitendra's homophobic parents. The film has been co-produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan clashed with Dharma Productions' Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship at the box office. The film stars starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.