Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Week 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's box office collection crossed Rs 50 crore mark on Saturday, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film is a hilarious take on same-sex love. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan witnessed an "upward trend" on its second Saturday of running by collecting Rs 3.25 crore, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 50.17 crore. In his report, Taran Adarsh also wrote that a stronger hold on its second Sunday will place it in a comfortable position with regards to its economics. Sharing the box office performance of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan witnesses an upward trend on second Saturday. Crosses Rs 50 crore. Stronger hold on second Sunday should place it in a comfortable position (vis-a-vis its economics). (Week 2) Friday Rs 2.08 crore, Saturday Rs 3.25 crore. Total: Rs 50.17 crore India business."

The film opened to lukewarm reviews from film critics post its release on February 21. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 2.5 stars (out of 5) to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and wrote: "A gay rom-com that exhorts its characters - and its audience - to be extra wary (zyada saavdhan) is only acknowledging its own - and Indian society's - ingrained inhibitions about same-sex love. But debutant director Hitesh Kewalya (who scripted Shubh Mangal Saavdhan before being put in independent creative charge of the follow-up) does a reasonable job of aiming sturdy, humour-laced jabs at homophobia while taking care to soften the blows so as not to rattle the public beyond a point."

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manu Rishi, Maanvi Gagroo and Sunita Rajwar. The film features Ayushmann and Jitendra as a gay couple and Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao as Jitendra's homophobic parents.