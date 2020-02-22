Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar's Film Fares Well

Ayushmann and Jitendra in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights The film clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot

The film collected Rs 9.55 crore on its opening day

The film opened in theatres on Friday

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, had a great start at the box office. The film, which opened in theatres on Friday, has managed to collect Rs 9.55 crore on its opening day, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film performed well in the regions of Delhi, NCR and Punjab. He added that the Mahashivratri holiday also helped the film in fetching some business for the film. Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan fares very well on Day 1... Delhi-NCR, Punjab perform best... Mumbai picks up... Brand Ayushmann Khurrana and Mahashivratri partial holiday contribute... Important to score on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 9.55 cr."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened to mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "The film may be erratic in parts, but its entertainment quotient is delightfully high for a film tackling a clash between conservatism and freedom, between tradition and modernity."

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan features Ayushmann and Jitendra as a gay couple. The film also features Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao as Jitendra's homophobic parents. The film has been co-produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma. The film clashed with Dharma Productions' Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship at the box office. The film stars starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar,