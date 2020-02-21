Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Screening: Tahira Kashyap, Nushrat Bharucha And Others Cheer For Ayushmann Khurranas Film

Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and Tahira Kashyap photographed at the venue.

A screening of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was held in Mumbai on Thursday. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a hilarious take on same-sex love. Ayushmann and Jitendra, who play lovers in the film, were greeted by many Bollywood stars at the venue. The screening was a star-studded affair with the presence of Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Boney Kapoor, Gauhar Khan among others. The guest list further included Anu Malik, Guneet Monga, Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar and many more. The cast of the movie - Ayushmann, Jitendra, Neena Gupta, Gajrao Rao and Maanvi Gagroo happily posed for the cameras outside the venue of the screening.

Tahira Kashyap chose a multi-colour outfit to attend the screening of her husband's film.

Nushrat Bharucha was all smiles for the paparazzi. The 34-year-old actress and Ayushmann have shared screen space in the 2019 film Dream Girl.

Huma Qureshi arrived at the venue looking spectacular in a white jacket and trousers. Boney Kapoor was also present for the screening and happily posed for the cameras. Gauhar Khan and Anu Malik were among the first ones to arrive at the screening of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and co-produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The movie released on Friday.