Donald Trump Reacts To Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

"Great!" the US president wrote as he retweeted a gay rights activist. (File)

US President Donald Trump got into the mood on Friday ahead of his upcoming India trip by issuing a surprising thumbs-up for Bollywood's newly released gay rom-com movie.

"Great!" the US president wrote as he retweeted gay rights activist Peter Tatchell's own expression of support for the movie "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

Released on Friday, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" stars actor Ayushmann Khurrana as a young man bucking social disapproval to be with his beloved -- another man.

Trump is not a regular advocate of gay rights, while some of his more right-wing supporters actively oppose them.

"I hope this is the beginning of President Trump's genuine embrace of LGBT+ rights & not just a PR stunt," Mr Tatchell tweeted after.

The Supreme Court scrapped a colonial-era ban on homosexuality in 2018.

Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania, is due to land in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday before heading to the Taj Mahal and then to talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi the next day.

