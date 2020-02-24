Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Ends 'Healthy' Weekend 1 With Rs 32 Crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: A still from the film. (courtesy: taranadarsh )

After Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan"fared very well" at the box office on Day 1, it experienced a "limited growth" on Day 3, said Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles, recorded a "healthy weekend" said Taran Adarsh on Twitter on Monday. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened to Rs. 9.55 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the total revenue reached Rs 20.63 crore. Day 3 collected Rs. 12.03 crore, thus taking the box office collection of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to a total of Rs. 32.66 crore. Sharing the box office collection of the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan records healthy weekend. Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3. Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings. Important to stay strong from Monday to Thursday. Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr. Total: Rs. 32.66 cr."

In a separate tweet, trade analyst Taran Adarsh compared Ayushmann Khurrana's previous film's opening weekend collections with that of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Ayushmann's 2019 film Dream Girl tops the list of box office collection over the first weekend. His 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had collected Rs. 14.46 crore over the opening weekend.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manu Rishi and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal roles. The narrative of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolves around a gay couple (played by Ayushmann and Jitendra) opening up about their relationship with their parents. The film has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya and jointly produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishan Kumar.