What Neena Gupta Posted After Her Viral 'Frock Ka Shock' Pic

Neena Gupta Instagrammed this pic (courtesy neena_gupta)

Actress Neena Gupta has the Internet's heart. The Badhaai Ho actress never fails to amuse her Instafam with her posts, not even with a simple photo of herself in a saree. Last week, Neena Gupta sent the Internet into a tizzy with her "frock ka shock" post, which was followed by another post titled: "After the frock". This time, Neena Gupta stunned us in a saree. Neena Gupta's enviable fashion wardrobe includes chic fusion pieces from her designer daughter Masaba Gupta's collection and hence, she often shuttles between Indian traditional wear and casual western sartorial picks, rocking each look like a queen.

Take a look at Neena Gupta's "after the frock" photo here:

Earlier, Neena Gupta styled a frilled top to go with a pair of shorts for her "frock ka shock" photo and assigned photo courtesy to her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao: "Frock ka shock. Picture taken by the Gajraj sir."

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are also co-stars of upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and were actually on the sets of the film when the photoshoot happened.

Meanwhile, here are some of Neena Gupta's 'saree not sorry' posts. She killed it every time.

Well, Neena Gupta summed up the feeling of dressing up in daughter Masaba's pieces like this: "Beti Masaba ke bane kapde pehenne ka maza hi kuch aur hai."

Neena Gupta was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's critically acclaimed Badhaai Ho. She co-stars yet again with Ayushmann in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Neena Gupta also has films like Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga in her line-up.