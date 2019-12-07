Neena Gupta's 'Frock Ka Shock' Pic Is Breaking The Internet. Seen Yet?

Neena Gupta shared this picture. (Image courtesy: neena_gupta)

Trust Neena Gupta when it comes to sharing posts with hilarious captions. The reason we brought this up today is because the actress, on Saturday, shared a beautiful picture of herself on her Instagram profile but it is her caption that is breaking the Internet. In the photograph, clicked by Neena Gupta's Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao (as she mentioned in her post), she can be seen posing for the camera dressed in an off-white short dress. Sharing the photo, Neena Gupta accompanied it with an epic caption and wrote: "Frock ka shock." Here's the photo we are talking about:

Like we said above, Neena Gupta is the queen of epic captions. She once shared a photograph of herself from her shoot and captioned it: "Lallu but swag!." LOL. Take a look:

And do you remember her "Pankh hote toh udd aati re" video? If not, check it out now:

Our favourite is the one, in which she could be seen posing with Gajraj Rao in London. Sharing the photo, she quoted a part of the lyrics of the song Jahan main jaati hoon wahi chale aate ho in her caption. Take a look:'

On the work front, Neena Gupta has featured in several films such as Gandhi (1982), Mirza Ghalib (1989), Mandi (1983), Rihaee (1988), Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda (1992), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983). She was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho. Neena Gupta will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga and Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.