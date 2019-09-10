Neena Gupta Revisits Award-Winning Saans Memories: 'Wo Bhi Time Tha'

Throwback to Neena Gupta from 1998 (courtesy neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta just took a trip down the memory lane and revisited the days from when her popular Nineties' TV show Saans was a winner at award shows. Sharing a photo from 1998, when Saans fetched her the Best Actress Award at the Videocon Screen Awards, Neena Gupta wrote a nostalgic message in the caption: "Wo bhi time tha Saans ka." Saans, which was also written and directed by Neena Gupta, won one more award at the event - Best Serial. Neena Gupta co-starred with Kanwaljit Singh in the show, which released about 179 episodes and ran between 1998 and 1999. Actress Kavita Kapoor was also part of the main cast. Neena Gupta won Best Director and Kanwaljit Singh was honoured as the Best Actor for Saans at the Kalakar Awards in 1998.

Take a look at Neena Gupta's post here:

Last year, Neena Gupta shared this priceless memory from the sets of the show, sending fans of the show into a tizzy:

Earlier this year, Neena Gupta told news agency IANS that she has been exploring the idea of re-launching Saans for two years now and is yet to finalise a platform - TV or digital space. "I want to re-launch Saans and I am looking for a platform where we can carry it. Be it a digital medium or TV, I am fine with any platform."

However, it will be a revamped version of Saans with the same cast but a different storyline: "It may be not 'Saans 2', but something like Saans with the same actors. It will be based on relationship of a couple."

Saans was one-of-a-kind show when it released in 1998 - it's storyline revolved around how a mother of two Priya Gupta (Neena Gupta) dealt with her husband Gautam Kapoor's (Kanwaljit Singh) extramarital affair with Manisha (Kavita Kapoor).

