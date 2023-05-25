'Love You,' Commented Gigi Hadid On Natasha Poonawalla's Post

Natasha Poonawalla shared this image. (courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

Natasha Poonawalla's Cannes 2023 album is all things fancy. From Schiaparelli jersey gown to her shimmery slip dress, Natasha is making heads turn and how. So much so that her latest post has Hollywood supermodel Gigi Hadid's attention. Natasha has shared a series of oh-so-glamorous pictures of herself from her time on a yacht. Gigi Hadid was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She wrote, “Love you”. To this, Natasha replied with a “miss you” note. BFF goals, did we hear? Along with the pictures, Natasha wrote, “A breath of fresh air… Immensely grateful.” Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania spoke on everyone's behalf when she said, “Pic 5 is gorgeous.”

Before this, Natasha Poonawalla attended the Killer Of The Flower Moon premiere at Cannes 2023. The Martin Scorsese directorial stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro. The film is adapted from David Grann's 2017 non-fiction bestseller of the same name. After attending the premiere, Natasha expressed her gratitude on Instagram. She also shared some pictures and a video from the premiere night. Natasha said, “Out with the homies for Leo and Martin Scorsese's masterpiece - ‘Killers of the Flower Moon' and one of the best performances by @leonardodicaprio and his co-stars. Thank you for including me in this Epic moment and for my chat with the genius @martinscorsese_”.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Killers Of The Flower Moon, bolstered by Robbie Robertson's outstanding background score that rises and ebbs with the rhythms of the narrative and Rodrigo Prieto's piercing cinematography that brings alive the landscape and the faces to absolute perfection, portrays America's transition into the 20th century.”

He added, “The story centres on two contrasting men: an inflexible and unscrupulous William Hale (Robert De Niro) and a pliable Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a dangerous tool in the hands of the older man. The former is the self-styled "king of the Osage hills. He pretends to be a benefactor of the people but is a cynical exploiter who hides behind a mask of benignity.”