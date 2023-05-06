On King Charles' Coronation Day, Natasha Poonawalla Shares Throwback Pics With Him

Natasha Poonawalla shared this throwback. (courtesy: Natasha.poonawalla)

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla, on King Charles III's coronation day, shared a set of throwback pictures of herself with him. King Charles III is being crowned monarch today in one of the UK's biggest ceremonial events in 70 years. Speaking of the post, the first few pictures happen to be from the British Asian Trust royal reception, which took place in London in February 2020. She also posted another picture, which happens to be from King Charles III's 71st birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Circa 2019. Other than Natasha Poonawalla and King Charles, the photograph also features singer Katy Perry. "Congratulations King Charles the third! #coronation," read her caption.

See the throwback pictures posted by Natasha Poonawalla here:

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Natasha Poonawalla attended the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The Costume Institute Benefit, popularly called the Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the museum. She wore a mirrored Schiaparelli gown to the Met Gala, the theme for which was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - meant as a tribute to the late designer.

For the Met Gala afterparty, Natasha Poonawalla wore a black and gold Chanel outfit with lots of jewelry. Natasha Poonawalla's afterparty look was a recreation of the iconic Chanel look which was modeled by supermodel Linda Evangelista in the 90s.

Natasha Poonawalla is the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, which focuses on improving the healthcare and education system in India.