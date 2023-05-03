Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala After Party Look Reviewed By OG Supermodel Karen Elson

Natasha Poonawalla's afterparty look. (courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

Natasha Poonawalla is a regular at the prestigious Met Gala in New York and like every year, this time too she did not disappoint. Her panache and style did not stop at just the event. Natasha Poonawalla also made a statement at the After-Party. The entrepreneur wore a black and gold Chanel ensemble, accessorised with lots of jewellery, which was a recreation of the iconic look worn by supermodel Linda Evangelista in the 90s. Sharing a post of her afterparty look, Natasha Poonawalla captioned it: "The after! #linda! #metgala2023." Among the plethora of admirers of the look, we spotted a comment by Karen Elson. The English supermodel and singer-songwriter only has words of praise for Natasha Poonawalla. She wrote, “The most major.” The compliment is a special one given that Karen Elson was among the most important names in the fashion world during the late 1990s and early 2000s. The supermodel was often featured in prominent fashion magazines and walked in high-profile runway shows for Chanel, Versace, and Gucci, among others.

Several other celebrities too praised Natasha Poonawalla's look. While Kareena Kapoor commented, “Superstar,” her sister Karisma Kapoor said, “Woah.” Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra said, “Ooooooooooof,” and fashionista Sonam Kapoor declared: “love it.” Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania's comment said, “ Killed it.” “Too fab,” wrote Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Love,” and Shibani Dandekar gushed, “Ohh this is,” with fire emojis.

Here are some other images:

At the main event, Natasha Poonawalla made a fashion statement in an over-the-top mirrored Schiaparelli gown, paying homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose life and works were celebrated this year at the Met Gala. In response to her images in the look, Marc Jacobs wrote, “Fantastic.” Gigi Hadid wrote, “Gorg.”

Natasha Poonawalla is the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation and the executive director of the Serum Institute of India. In addition to Natasha Poonawalla, several Indian celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, and Diya Mehta Jatia attended Met Gala 2023.