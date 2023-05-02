Met Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla's 'Seriously Brilliant' Look Is Celeb-Approved

Natasha Poonawalla shared this image. (courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

It's the first Monday of May and for the fashion world, that means the Met Gala. Among the desi girls attending this year was Natasha Poonawalla who cut a typically avant garde figure in a mirrored Schiaparelli gown. The theme of this year's Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - in tribute to the late Chanel designer who died in 2019. Natasha's gown is a subtle nod to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette (almost as iconic as the designer himself), with the bodice soaring up at the edges to mimic a cat's ears. Natasha's look was a hit with uber-stylists Anaita Shroff Adajania, who left fire emojis in the comments thread of Natasha's Instagram post, and Ami Patel, who wrote "Seriously brilliant."

Natasha Poonawalla has become something of a Met Gala veteran now - this is her fourth year attending. Last year, she made a stunning appearance in a Sabyasachi saree topped with a gold breastplate-like corset that rose up to encase her head.

Natasha also attended the Met Gala in 2019 and 2018, wearing less dramatic looks.

In addition to Natasha Poonawalla, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani were also at the Met Gala. Alia, in her debut appearance, wore a white Prabal Gurung dress encrusted with pearls and inspired by a 1992 Chanel bridal look modelled by Claudia Schiffer. Priyanka, escorted by husband Nick Jonas, wore black Valentino - this is Priyanka's fourth appearance at the Met Gala, starting with when she and Nick attended together in 2017. Isha Ambani, attending the Met Gala for the third year, also wore Prabal Gurung - a black saree gown.