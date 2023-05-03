Met Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla Went To The After Party In A Linda Evangelista Chanel Look

Natasha Poonawalla shared this image. (courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

Entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla's fabulously OTT Met Gala look was followed by an equally stunning afterparty outfit. She wore a mirrored Schiaparelli gown to the Met Gala, the theme for which was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - meant as a tribute to the late designer. For the afterparty, Natasha Poonawalla wore a black and gold Chanel outfit with lots of jewelry. Natasha Poonawalla's afterparty look is a recreation of the iconic Chanel look which was modeled by supermodel Linda Evangelista in the 90s. "The after! #linda! #metgala2023," she captioned the post. Her look was a hit with celebs. "Ooooooooooof," commented Parineeti Chopra. "Love it," wrote Sonam Kapoor. "Superstar," Kareena Kapoor commented. "Woah," added Karisma Kapoor. "Loveeeeeee," wrote Rhea Kapoor. "Killed it,"Anaita Shroff Adajania's comment read. "Too fab," wrote Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

See Natasha Poonawalla's afterparty look here:

This is what Natasha Poonawalla wore to the Met Gala:

Before attending the Met Gala, Natasha Poonawalla attended a star-studded event in New York. She posted pictures with singer Rita Ora, filmmaker Taika Waititi, supermodel Stella Maxwell. In the comments section of her post, tennis legend Serena Williams wrote: "I love it."

Natasha Poonawalla has quite a bit of a reputation as a fashionista. Last year, Natasha Poonawalla was the sole desi representation at the Met Gala. Keeping up with the theme "Gilded Glamour," she opted for a gold Sabyasachi saree which she paired with a gold armour-like Schiaparelli couture bustier.

See Natasha Poonawalla's iconic Met Gala look here:

Natasha Poonawalla is the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, which focuses on improving the healthcare and education system in India.