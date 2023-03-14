This Hollywood Star 'Literally Gasped' When Natasha Poonawalla Passed By At Vanity Fair Party

Natasha Poonawalla shared this image. (courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

Natasha Poonawalla has become synonymous with iconic red-carpet looks that manage to impress fashion connoisseurs across the world. Now, the businesswoman-philanthropist has left everyone thoroughly impressed with her all-gold look for the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. For the event, Natasha Poonawalla stepped out in a Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble in bright gold. She also went with a clutch, heels and earrings in the same, strong hue. Natasha Poonawalla shared a bunch of images from the event with the caption, “That was fun,” and tagged Vanity Fair. In response to her post, several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities dropped compliments. For instance, Academy Award-winning actress, Ariana DeBose replied to the post by saying, “You walked by me last night and I literally gasped. So stunning!” Closer home, Karisma Kapoor dropped a yellow heart emoji. Karan Johar said, “Stunning and sexy,” with a heart emoji. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania joked, “Oscar who?” Meanwhile, Amrita Arora replied with fire emojis.

Not too long ago, Natasha Poonawalla made headlines for her extravagantly over-the-top Moncler outfit, prompting a flood of comments on her social media handles. She asked her Instagram followers if they thought she looked like a parachute or a Lachina Doll, with actor Rahul Khanna remarking that she resembled a peppermint candy. Filmmaker Karan Johar praised her for setting the bar high, while Rhea Kapoor simply added a heart emoji and said, "I mean..." Celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented that she was "on fire", and singer Rita Ora exclaimed, "Wow." Designer Manish Malhotra expressed his admiration with multiple heart emojis.

Last year, Natasha Poonawalla also made fashion lovers in India proud with her stellar appearance at the Met Gala. In line with the theme "Gilded Glamour," she opted for a gold Sabyasachi saree which she paired with a gold armour-like Schiaparelli couture bustier.

Natasha Poonawalla is the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation. The foundation focuses on improving the healthcare and education system in India.