Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla's 'Gilded Glamour' In A Sabyasachi Saree

Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla wore this. (courtesy: sabyasachi)

Entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla checked into fashion's biggest night - Met Gala 2022, in a golden Sabyasachi saree. The Met Gala, which is being held at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, saw some striking red carpet appearances. Natasha Poonawalla marked desi representation at the event, dressed in a gold Sabyasachi saree with a sheer trail - in keeping with this year's theme - 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or "Gilded Glamour." In Natasha Poonawalla's case, it was obviously more "Gilded Glamour." Sabyasachi decoded Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala outfit and he wrote in an Instagram post: "For me the saree is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala."

First, see Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala look. More details on the OOTD below:

He added, "For the 2022 Met Gala, themed 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', Natasha Poonawalla's vision was to interpret the dress code 'gilded glamour' with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity. She wears a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture saree and trail."

Decoding the Indian twist that Natasha Poonawalla brought to the theme, Sabyasachi wrote: "Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha's vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and applique printed velvet. The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi's Curiosity Art and Antiquity Project-crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones."

This year, the Met Gala hosts and co-chairs include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, while designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will continue with their roles as honorary co-chairs.