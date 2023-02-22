The Internet Can't Decide If It Loves Or Hates Natasha Poonawalla's Viral Look

Natasha Poonawalla shared this image.(courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

Entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla's fabulously OTT Moncler outfit has the Internet's attention. The comments section of Natasha Poonawalla's post is flooded with comments - good, bad and somewhere in between. "Parachute (emoji) or Lachina Doll?" she asked her Instafam. Actor Rahul Khanna was reminded of a "Peppermint candy." Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: "You set the bar baby." Rhea Kapoor added, "I mean...," adding a heart emoji. Celeb fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote: "You are on fire." Singer Rita Ora commented:"Woooow." Designer Manish Malhotra was all hearts for the look.

Others were straight up confused by the dress, comparing it to a mushroom, as well as a towel, sleeping bag. "Looks like people in Delhi during winters," read a comment. "Cute, looks like folded designer towel...Plz no offence," read a second. "Looking like a mushroom LOL," inputs from an Instagram user. "Fashion or sleeping bag," read another. "But why?" asked an Instagram user. "Guest services in the hotel folded the towel little differently," another one read. Ranveer Singh, known for his OTT style, also found a spot in the comments. "Ranveer Singh se bhi khatarnak nikla ye toh," read one comment. "This should b a greatest meme," read another.

Not all comments were that bad. "Only you could pull something like this off," wrote an Instagram user. "This can fly as a princess doll design for kids," read a comment. "Now that's some high fashion," read another comment. "She never lets us down," added another. "Oh. My. God. Yes," another comment read. "How beautifully you carry yourself in any outfit. Flawless," added another.

See Natasha Poonawalla's viral look here:

She shared a video of her viral look and she wrote: "#entertainingmyselfonelookatatime."

Natasha Poonawalla has quite a bit of a reputation as a fashionista. Last year, Natasha Poonawalla was the sole desi representation at the Met Gala. Keeping up with the theme "Gilded Glamour," she opted for a gold Sabyasachi saree which she paired with a gold armour-like Schiaparelli couture bustier.

See Natasha Poonawalla's iconic Met Gala look here:

Last year, she also attended the Paris Couture Week. She showed up in a black gown with an exaggerated frill. What's not to like?

During the Paris Couture Week last year, the entrepreneur celebrated 10 years of Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli and wore this iconic outfit.

Natasha Poonawalla is the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, which focuses on improving the healthcare and education system in India.