Natasha Poonawalla With Taika Waititi, Rita Ora And Other Stars In Pics From New York

Natasha Poonawalla with Taika Waititi. (courtesy: natasha.poonawall)

Trust Natasha Poonawalla to bring in a dose of glitz and glamour every time she checks into Instagram. We are talking about her latest post, which is from a star-studded event in New York. Natasha arrived at the gala in an extraordinary ball gown from the shelves of Chenpeng and turned heads. She also shared glimpses of the event, where she can be seen having a blast with singer Rita Ora, her husband and filmmaker Taika Waititi, supermodel Stella Maxwell and other celebs. Sharing the images, Natasha Poonawalla wrote: “Why? … because why not?!… What a fun night! Edward Enninful for the Prince Trust …great performance by Rita Ora. Such a fantastic cause … Thank you my super teams for the glam. And a special shout-out to Chenpeng for creating wearable art.”

Reacting to Natasha Poonawalla's post, tennis legend Serena Williams commented: “I love it” while model Neelam Kaur Gill wrote: “The nailzzzzzz… you amaze me every time.” A comment from Sussanne Khan read: “Love you, Natsy.”

Rita Ora, who left everyone at the event awestruck with her performance, also shared a photo with Natasha Poonawalla on Instagram. The singer looked gorgeous in a white dress, which she paired with matching gloves and a statement neckpiece. “What a night! Thank you, Prince Trust, for a beautiful gala,” read the caption.

More scenes from the global gala were shared by celebrated photographer German Larkin. They featured supermodel Kate Moss, actress Sienna Miller, model Irina Shayk and actress Kathryn Newton.

The official page of the Prince Trust also shared photos from the event. The caption read: “Last night the Prince's Trust Group hosted Prince's Trust Global Gala in New York, an event which brought together alumni, young people and guests from across the globe to celebrate the international reach of the Trust's programmes and to raise critical funds to support more young people in the future.”

Natasha Poonawalla, the executive director of Serum Institute of India, is a philanthropist who is often spotted hanging out with Bollywood, as well as Hollywood celebs.