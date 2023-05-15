Natasha Poonawalla, Gorgeous In A Golden Saree, Celebrated Her Sons' Navjote Ceremony Like This

Image was shared by Natasha Poonawalla.(courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

It was a weekend of happiness for the Poonawalla family, as Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla celebrated their sons' Navjote ceremony. On the occasion, Natasha Poonawalla, who is known for her philanthropic work and impeccable fashion sense, shared several images on social media. In the photos, she is seen alongside her husband and sons. Several images also feature glimpses of the ceremony. For the unversed, the Navjote ceremony is the Zoroastrian ritual through which individuals are inducted into the religion. For the special occasion, while Aadar Poonawalla and his sons looked dapper in white ensembles, Natasha Poonawalla stole the show – as always – in a gold saree.

Sharing the images, Natasha Poonawalla dropped emojis of a heart, family, and the Earth. In response to the post, Sonam Kapoor said, “Happy mama's day!” Fashion designer Bella Freud said, “Such a beautiful family,” with a heart-eye emoji.

Designers Giambattista Valli and Sandeep Khosla, and Amrita Arora dropped heart emojis.

Recently, Natasha Poonawalla made headlines for her appearance as a guest at King Charles' coronation concert. Sharing images of her getting dressed for the event, Natasha wrote, “Coronation festivities…Loved meeting the King and Queen at the gorgeous Windsor Palace… Thank you for a spectacular evening, the stunning [sunset] behind the palace, and fun concert! Happiest to see Katy Perry perform and speak of the work of the British Asian Trust in Child trafficking. Mixed and matched Burberry by Riccardo Tisci and a saree… British Asian.” Also, do not miss the geotag for Windsor Castle.

Natasha Poonawalla shared throwback images with King Charles III on the day of his coronation. The carousel of photos included some from the British Asian Trust royal reception in London in February 2020 and a picture from King Charles III's 71st birthday celebrations in Mumbai in 2019, where singer Katy Perry was also present. In her caption, Poonawalla congratulated King Charles III on his coronation, saying "Congratulations King Charles the third! #coronation."

Natasha Poonawalla is the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation.