Natasha Poonawalla Went To The Coronation 'Festivities': 'Loved Meeting The King And Queen'

Natasha Poonawalla shared this image. (courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

Businesswoman and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla was one the guests at the coronation concert of King Charles III in England. Natasha, who is known for her stunning fashion statements, has shared pictures from the concert that was held the day after King Charles III was crowned monarch. Wearing a blush nude saree and embellished bodysuit for the event, Natasha gave us several glimpses of herself ahead of the concert and also shared her thoughts. In a note, Natasha Poonawalla said, "Coronation festivities…Loved meeting the King and Queen at the gorgeous Windsor palace… Thank you for a spectacular evening, the stunning [sunset] behind the palace and fun concert! Happiest to see Katy Perry perform and speak of the work of the British Asian Trust in Child trafficking. Mixed and matched Burberry by Riccardo Tisci and a saree… British Asian.” She also added the geotag for Windsor Castle.

Replying to the post, actress Sonali Bendre dropped a heart-eye emoji. Deanne Panday wrote, “Stunning,” with fire and heart emojis.

Check out the images here:

On the day of the coronation, Natasha Poonawalla also shared some throwback images with King Charles III. The carousel of photos includes some taken at the British Asian Trust royal reception in London in February 2020, as well as a picture from King Charles III's 71st birthday celebrations in Mumbai in 2019, which also features singer Katy Perry. In her caption, Poonawalla congratulated King Charles III on his coronation, saying "Congratulations King Charles the third! #coronation."

Meanwhile, Natasha Poonawalla has been having a busy few days. Before the coronation festivities, the entrepreneur attended the Met Gala and needless to say, impressed one and all with her fashion choices. For the celebrated event held at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Natasha wore a mirrored Schiaparelli gown to fit the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.

Here are some more images of Natasha Poonawalla from the Met Gala.

Meanwhile, in addition to Natasha Poonawalla, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor also attended the coronation concert and delivered a spoken performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.