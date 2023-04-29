Tom Cruise, Sonam Kapoor To Participate In King Charles' Coronation Concert

The King's Coronation will take place on May 6

It will be a star-studded lineup at King Charles III's coronation ceremony. According to a report by Variety, the stars whose presence is confirmed at the coronation concert are Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger and tubby little cubby Winnie the Pooh.

They will appear at the Coronation Concert on May 7 at Windsor Castle, a day after the historic coronation of King Charles.

The trio will appear alongside Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls, and dancer Oti Mabuse in a series of pre-recorded sketches in which they will reveal "little-known facts about the King."

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has also been chosen to deliver a spoken performance, to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir, which she said she would be "honoured" to do, BBC reported.

It is not the first time the Top Gun actor has been invited to a royal event. He was a guest at the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997. While Pooh was invited to a children's garden party at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II's 80th anniversary in 2006, Ms Scherzinger took part in a pageant in honour of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last year.

''Downton Abbey'' star Hugh Bonneville will host the proceedings, which are being produced by BBC Studios. The concert will also feature Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, Olly Murs, DJ Pete Tong, Paloma Faith, Steve Winwood and Lucy, winner of The Piano.

Kate Phillips, BBC Director of Unscripted, shared in Friday's statement, "I'm delighted that even more world-class names have joined the line-up for the Coronation Concert, broadcast live across the BBC. Against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, it's going to be a jam-packed evening of memorable moments, that Their Majesties and everyone in the UK can enjoy!"

Notably, Charles III will be officially crowned king next month, in a solemn religious service eight months after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The set-piece coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6 is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised.

Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

At the ceremony, he will be presented with various hugely ornate golden orbs, sceptres, swords and a ring, which all form part of the Crown Jewels and variously symbolise the monarch's power, authority and duties, and the power of God. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen.