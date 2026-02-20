Epstein Files Detail Ex-UK Prince Andrew's Confidential Briefs, Oil Deals

King Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations that he sent confidential government documents to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was released later in the day and has not been charged with a crime.

The arrest follows the release of millions of Epstein-related documents by the US Justice Department, which have laid bare the close ties many prominent political and business figures had with the wealthy financier, who died in prison in 2019.

The former prince, 66, has already been stripped of his royal titles and evicted from his mansion due to his social and business relationship with Epstein. In 2022, he settled a civil lawsuit brought by one of Epstein's victims, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. He did not admit fault as part of the settlement, and his arrest was not related to her allegations.

Andrew has denied wrongdoing and has expressed regret for his friendship with Epstein. He has said he never saw any sex crimes.

His office did not respond to a request for comment following his arrest and he has not spoken publicly since the files became public.

Here is what the documents suggest about the relationship between Epstein and Mountbatten-Windsor:

INTERNAL GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS

Emails released by the US appear to show that Mountbatten-Windsor forwarded official documents and other internal material to Epstein in 2010, when he was a government envoy. Trade envoys are usually barred from sharing such material under confidentiality rules.

In one message from November 2010, Mountbatten-Windsor sent Epstein four UK government visit reports covering Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shenzhen, which had been provided to him minutes earlier by his palace adviser following an official trade trip to southern China and Southeast Asia.

On the same day, Mountbatten-Windsor also forwarded Epstein a series of files labelled "Overseas Bids 301110," which he had just received from his private office.

The documents also include detailed assessments of expenses relating to his commercial and charity work.

A separate email from December 24, 2010, shows Mountbatten-Windsor sending Epstein a document he described as a "confidential brief" produced by the Provincial Reconstruction Team in Afghanistan, relating to proposed international investment opportunities. He asked Epstein for his comments and ideas.

Another email from May 2010 refers to an earlier private discussion with Epstein about how to handle "responsibility" for financial matters. It was not clear whether the former prince was discussing actions in relation to his role as trade envoy or in another context.

Mountbatten-Windsor wrote that there were "no problems" as long as he delegated any responsibility for investing to trusts, banks, investment vehicles or "trusted individuals."

Additional correspondence shows Mountbatten-Windsor sharing sensitive or internal information with an Abu Dhabi-based banker, including details relating to a possible approach to the luxury car maker Aston Martin. An aide of the former royal forwarded that exchange to Epstein. Other messages include discussions about financial issues and preparations for a planned trip to China in his role as trade envoy.

INVESTMENT POSSIBILITIES

Other emails show Mountbatten-Windsor appeared to be exploring a possible private venture with Epstein, called the Green Park Group, in 2010 while still serving as trade envoy. Separate messages show discussions with a mutual acquaintance about an investment vehicle referred to as Witan Holdings.

A separate email chain from July 2010 shows Mountbatten-Windsor discussing a proposed $8 billion "cash-for-oil" arrangement involving contacts in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Libya. The emails describe potential roles for senior figures in the UAE and Libya, including an introduction to a top aide to Libya's late ruler, Muammar Gaddafi.

A further set of emails shows Mountbatten-Windsor discussing China-related commercial engagement in 2010, including preparations for a trip to Beijing and an "exchange deal of private placement for oil."

WOMEN

The documents show that Mountbatten-Windsor socialised with Epstein both before his 2008 conviction on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor and afterward.

In a 2009 deposition, Epstein's former house manager Juan Alessi testified that Mountbatten-Windsor stayed for weeks at a time at the disgraced financier's estate and got "daily massages". Alessi was not reachable for comment.

Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing regarding his time with Epstein.

In 2010, shortly after Epstein's house arrest ended, he emailed Mountbatten-Windsor about a "beautiful" and "trustworthy" 26-year-old Russian woman with whom he thought the then-prince might enjoy having dinner. Mountbatten-Windsor responded that he would be "delighted" to see her and asked: "Will she be bringing a message from you?"

The documents also include photos of Mountbatten-Windsor lying across the laps of several women, whose faces are redacted.

