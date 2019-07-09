Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya Preps By Making Fitness Her Focus

Shraddha Arya shared this photo. (Caption: sarya12)

Highlights Shraddha Arya is participating in dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' She is well-known for her role in 'Kundali Bhagya' The show is produced by Salman Khan

Actress Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya fame is set to participate in season nine of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye, which is being produced by superstar Salman Khan. Shraddha says she is paying more attention to fitness now.

"It feels wonderful to be a part ofNach Baliye 9. I am more conscious about my health and fitness regime now. I work out and eat healthy, so that helps me to stretch better as well. Overall, I am paying more attention to fitness," Shraddha said.

Shraddha, however, refused to reveal details about her performance on Nach Baliye 9. "I can't reveal details about my dance performance, but it is going to be an amazing one on a really beautiful song, which I am sure the audience will love," she said.

The new season of Nach Baliye has a twist. It will have five former couples participating along with five couples who are still together.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability