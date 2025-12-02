Shraddha Arya Shares Adorable Post Revealing Twins' Faces As They Turn One

Kumkum Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya has finally introduced her twins, Siya and Shaurya, to the world as they celebrated their first birthday. The actress marked the milestone with a warm family celebration and shared adorable photos from the party on Instagram.

The celebration featured a cute setup with pastel balloons, a themed cake, and a banner that read, "Siya and Shaurya Are One-derful." Shraddha added a sweet caption to the post, writing, "Siya & Shaurya, our tiny tornadoes, are officially one!"

In the photos, Shraddha looked gorgeous in a peach frilled dress, while her husband, Rahul Nagpal, complemented the soft theme in a pink suit paired with a white shirt.



Their twins also matched the colour palette beautifully - Shaurya wore a pink shirt with blue pants and a cute bow tie, and Siya looked adorable in a pink-and-blue floral dress. The post went viral as soon as it was shared on social media.

A few months ago, Shraddha had opened up about her postpartum journey, talking about the emotional challenges new mothers face.



Talking to ETimes, she shared, "Postpartum is very difficult. Even if the world remains the same, you've changed - you're more vulnerable. You're on a healing path no one else sees. While everyone around you prioritises the baby, you have to prioritise yourself. You're the only one looking after you."

Shraddha Arya and Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal got married on November 16, 2021, in Delhi. The gorgeous couple welcomed their twins on November 29, 2024.