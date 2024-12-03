<i>Kundali Bhagya</i> Actor Shraddha Arya And Rahul Nagal Welcome Twins - A Baby Boy And A Baby Girl

Kundali Bhagya Actor Shraddha Arya and husband Rahul Nagal are proud parents to a baby girl and a baby boy. On Tuesday, Shraddha shared a reel in which she can be seen holding her newborns on lap. Soon the scene transitions to the home decor, filled with balloons and the slide announces the babies' arrival. Shraddha welcomed the babies on November 29. Sharing the video, Shraddha wrote, "Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full!" Take a look:

The actress shared a video of herself and her husband with a positive pregnancy test and a picture of the sonography in September announcing their pregnancy. Shraddha Arya wrote in the caption, "We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!! #Pregnancy #FutureParents #Blessed." Shraddha married Rahul Nagal, an Indian Navy officer, in November 2021 in the presence of their closed ones. Later, she shared pictures from the ceremony. Take a look at what she posted about pregnancy:

After her wedding, the actress introduced her husband Rahul Nagal to her Instafam. Posting a picture from the wedding, she wrote in her caption: "Just Married." She added the hashtag #ShraddhaAryaNagal to her post.

On the work front, Shraddha made her debut with Zee TV's talent hunt show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, in which she became the first runner-up. She made her acting debut in 2006 with the Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali opposite actor-director SJ Surya. The diva made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Nishabd, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan. Shraddha portrayed the lead role in the show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, alongside Sudeep Sahir. She has been a part of TV operas like Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Kundali Bhagya.