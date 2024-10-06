Advertisement

Inside Shraddha Arya's Baby Shower Ceremony With Dheeraj Dhoopar, Adrija Roy

Shraddha Arya has been married to Rahul Nagal since 2021

Read Time: 2 mins
Adrija shared this picture. (courtesy: AdrijaRoy)
New Delhi:

Television actor Shraddha Arya is all set to embrace motherhood. Adrija Roy, who shared screen space with Shraddha in the hit serial Kundali Bhagya, shared inside pictures from the baby shower ceremony. In the pictures, mom-to-be Shraddha can be seen wearing a gorgeous red saree while Adrija opts for a pink lehenga. Adrija and Shraddha can be seen smiling for the cameras adorably. Shraddha also shared a picture with Dheeraj Dhoopar, who played Karan in the show till 2022. Sharing the pictures, Adrija wrote in the caption, "Can't wait to meet our little bundle of joy. Wishing you loads of love and happiness @sarya12 And Thank you for bringing us all together...This will be a memorable one." Take a look:

Shraddha Arya and husband Rahul Nagal announced their pregnancy last month. The actress shared a video of herself and her husband with a positive pregnancy test and a picture of the sonography. Shraddha Arya wrote in the caption, "We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!! #Pregnancy #FutureParents #Blessed." Shraddha married Rahul Nagal, an Indian Navy officer, in November 2021 in the presence of their closed ones. Later, she shared pictures from the ceremony. Take a look at what she posted about pregnancy:

After her wedding, the actress introduced her husband Rahul Nagal to her Instafam. Posting a picture from the wedding, she wrote in her caption: "Just Married." She added the hashtag #ShraddhaAryaNagal to her post. This is what Shraddha Arya posted:

On the work front, Shraddha made her debut with Zee TV's talent hunt show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, in which she became the first runner-up. She made her acting debut in 2006 with the Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali opposite actor-director SJ Surya. The actor made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Nishabd, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan. Shraddha portrayed the lead role in the show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, alongside Sudeep Sahir. She has been a part of TV operas like Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Kundali Bhagya.

