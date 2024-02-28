Kundali Bhagya Actor Twinkle Vasisht Kickstarts Pre-Wedding Festivities With Chooda Ceremony

Twinkle Vasisht shared this image (courtesy: twinkle_vasisht)

Twinkle Vasisht, best known for her role in Kundali Bhagya , is all set to get married to her fiancé Harsh Tuli next month in Rajasthan. The actress kickstarted her wedding festivities with a traditional chooda ceremony on Tuesday (February 27) and shared glimpses of the joyous occasion on her Instagram handle. In a series of videos and photos, Twinkle Vasisht radiated elegance in a pink-white lehenga, adorned with a tiara and a diamond choker. She opted for a subtle look with minimal makeup and open hair. Surrounded by close friends and family, the actress embraced the warmth of pre-wedding celebrations as she prepared to embark on this new chapter of her life. The caption read, "Embracing tradition. Celebrating my chudiyan ceremony in style!Bangles that bind , blessings that shine. #ChudiyanCeremony #traditionmeetsjoy. Thank you @juhichoksi_official for making this beautiful outfit for me!!"

Recently, Twinkle Vasisht also shared a video wherein she is seen getting emotional after witnessing her family's love. Sharing the video, she wrote. "This is the moment i couldnt hold my tears...because i had never seen my child my baby sooo expressive and sad like he knew whats happening...he was around me all the time and never let go of me even for a minute. my son my baby my lil one my @yobudddyyyy , mumma loves you always will and you are my first baby.....they see and know everything...i love you forever."

Last month, Twinkle Vasisht embarked on a memorable bachelorette getaway to Phuket, Thailand, with her friends. From cruise rides to vibrant ensembles, her bachelorette diaries reflected the spirit of celebration and friendship. Sharing the photo dump, she wrote, "And so the bachelorette begins damnn this sun set."

For the unversed, Twinkle Vasisht and Harsh Tuli were in a five-year long-distance relationship before getting engaged in August last year. The actress' Kundali Bhagyaco-stars are expected to join her in the festivities.