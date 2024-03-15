Kundali Bhagya Star Twinkle Vasisht And Harsh Tuli's Wedding Album Sealed With A Kiss - Watch

Twinkle Vasisht shared this image. (courtesy: twinkle_vasisht)

Twinkle Vasisht, best known for her roles in Kundali Bhagya and Alibaba, married her longtime partner Harsh Tuli on March 12. The couple sealed the deal with a kiss. On Thursday, Twinkle Vasisht dropped the first photo from her wedding and wrote a heartfelt note. While the actress sported a red lehenga featuring golden detailing, Harsh wore a white sherwani. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Finally MRS. HARSH TULI.....we made it. 12/03/2024. After enduring heartaches , breakups, countless ups and downs, and the skepticism of others, we stand here today as a testament to the power of love's resilience. Through every trial and tribulation, we chose each other, time and time again, proving that our bond is unbreakable.

Twinkle Vasisht added, "Our journey was not easy, but it taught us the true meaning of commitment, patience, and unwavering faith in each other. Today, as we celebrate our union, we reflect on the challenges we've overcome and the love that has triumphed against all odds. Our story is a reminder that love knows no boundaries and that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible. Here's to us, defying the skeptics and building a love that will withstand the test of time. I LOVE YOU!

Recently, she shared her wedding video on Instagram and wrote, "With each petal of our varmala, we weave a tale of eternal love."

The actress kickstarted her wedding festivities with a traditional chooda ceremony on February 27 and shared glimpses of the joyous occasion on her Instagram handle. In a series of videos and photos, Twinkle Vasisht radiated elegance in a pink-white lehenga, adorned with a tiara and a diamond choker. She opted for a subtle look with minimal makeup and open hair. Surrounded by close friends and family, the actress embraced the warmth of pre-wedding celebrations as she prepared to embark on this new chapter of her life. The caption read, "Embracing tradition. Celebrating my chudiyan ceremony in style!Bangles that bind , blessings that shine. #ChudiyanCeremony #traditionmeetsjoy. Thank you @juhichoksi_official for making this beautiful outfit for me!!"

Recently, Twinkle Vasisht also shared a video wherein she is seen getting emotional after witnessing her family's love. Sharing the video, she wrote. "This is the moment i couldnt hold my tears...because i had never seen my child my baby sooo expressive and sad like he knew whats happening...he was around me all the time and never let go of me even for a minute. my son my baby my lil one my @yobudddyyyy , mumma loves you always will and you are my first baby.....they see and know everything...i love you forever."