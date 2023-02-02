Shraddha Arya Gets Married For 10th Time On Kundali Bhagya. See Her ROFL Post

Shraddha Arya shared this post. (courtesy: sarya12)

TV star Shraddha Arya shared a couple of pictures from, wait for it... her 10th wedding on the TV show Kundali Bhagya. She shared pictures from her onscreen wedding with actor Shakti Arora on her Instagram profile. She added an ROFL caption to her post. "When it's your 10th wedding in the same show and now you don't care Why, When or With Whom it is..." She added the hashtags #KyunkiYeMeraKundaliBhagyaHai and #Preejun. In the comments section, Anita Hassanandani and Pooja Batra dropped LOL emojis. Actor Abhishek Kapur wrote: "Karo karo...bahut bada dil hai tumhara (do it, do it... you have a big heart)."

Meanwhile, Shraddha Arya, during a recent interview with Bombay Times, said this about the latest development on the show, "When a show runs for more than five years, almost six years, then a lot of unusual things happen in it. And to make the story gripping, alive and entertaining, many things are introduced. When a wedding takes place, it grabs a lot of eyeballs and that's what we want. Who does not want high TRPs?"

Check out Shraddha Arya's post here:

In terms of work, Shraddha Arya is best-known for playing the role of Preeta Karan Luthra in the TV series Kundali Bhagya. She made her movie debut SJ Suryah's Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali along with Nayantara. In terms of Hindi films, she starred in Nishabd, starring Amitabh Bachcchan and late actress Jia Khan. She was also a part of the Telugu film Godava with Vaibhav Reddy.