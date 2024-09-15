Shraddha Arya And Rahul Nagal Announce Pregnancy: "We Are Expecting A Little Miracle"

Television actor Shraddha Arya and husband Rahul Nagal announced their pregnancy in an adorable way. The actress shared a video of herself and her husband with a positive pregnancy test and a picture of the sonography. Shraddha Arya wrote in the caption, "We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!! #Pregnancy #FutureParents #Blessed." Shraddha married Rahul Nagal, an Indian Navy officer, in November 2021 in the presence of their closed ones. Later, she shared pictures from the ceremony. Take a look at what she posted about pregnancy:

Shraddha Arya married Delhi-based naval officer Rahul Sharma in a dreamy ceremony. Rahul is also a regular fixture on Shraddha's social media handles. Recently, on the occasion of her husband's birthday, Shraddha shared a bunch of loved up images and said, "Happy birthday to my camera shy husband. Thank you for who you are and all that you do for us (which includes our country too). I love you!"

After her wedding, the actress introduced her husband Rahul Nagal to her Instafam. Posting a picture from the wedding, she wrote in her caption: "Just Married." She added the hashtag #ShraddhaAryaNagal to her post. This is what Shraddha Arya posted:

On the work front, Shraddha made her debut with Zee TV's talent hunt show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, in which she became the first runner-up. She made her acting debut in 2006 with the Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali opposite actor-director SJ Surya. The diva made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Nishabd, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan. Shraddha portrayed the lead role in the show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, alongside Sudeep Sahir. She has been a part of TV operas like Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Kundali Bhagya.