Actress Shraddha Arya Sums Up Her 'Life After Marriage' With These Pics From The Maldives

Actress Shraddha Arya is currently vacationing with her husband Rahul Nagal in the Maldives. The actress, who got married to Rahul last month, has been sharing some stunning, as well as, some fun pictures of herself from the beach destination since Monday. In her latest post, Shraddha Arya can be seen posing in a white bikini on a coping, with a vast blue ocean in the background making the photos more mesmerising. In the last photo, her husband can be seen "mocking" her poses. "Swipe to the last photo to see how my cute weird husband mocks my poses!! #LifeAfterMarriage," wrote the actress in her caption.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal got married on November 17. The actress announced her wedding on Instagram by sharing these pictures from her big day with the caption that read: "Just Married."

Shraddha Arya is best-known for playing the role of Preeta Karan Luthra on the popular TV series Kundali Bhagya. She made her movie debut SJ Suryah's Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali along with Nayantara.

In terms of Hindi film, she starred in Nishabd, starring Amitabh Bachcchan and late actress Jia Khan. She is also known for her roles in TV shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl.

The actress has also participated in the ninth season of Nach Baliye.