Mrunal Thakur And Arjit Aneja Had A Mini <i>Kumkum Bhagya</i> At Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party

Mrunal Thakur and Arjit Taneja worked together on the television show Kumkum Bhagya. While Mrunal played the role of Bulbul Arora, Arjit slipped into the character of her love interest, Purab. The duo recently reunited at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party and took their fans on a nostalgia trip. Mrunal shared a picture with Purab on her Instagram Stories on Monday. It featured the actress dressed in a black and silver ensemble, while Purab wore a classic black kurta. The duo posed side by side for a selfie clicked by Mrunal. Sharing the image, the actress added their on-screen couple name “Rabul” on the picture and tagged Arjit in her post.

In a previous interview, Arjit Taneja had admitted that he loved working with Mrunal Thakur. When asked about his favourite co-star of all time, Arjit took Mrunal's name and told Siddharth Kannan: “Because she is my first co-star and we have shared our first show together." Siddharth further queried if he ever had a crush on her. To this, Arjit replied, “Nahi yaar, hum dost hai abhi (no, we are friends now) Kya purani baat kr rhe (why are we talking about old days)". When asked to confirm whether he had a crush on Mrunal at some point, the actor giggled and said: Nahi, ab hai (not then, but now I have a crush on her)."

Mrunal Thakur and Arjit Taneja first met on the set of Kumkum Bhagya and became good friends. Their on-screen chemistry captured the attention of fans. Since then, dating rumours started making rounds on the internet. While the actors never officially confirmed they were dating, they seem to share a close relationship even after leaving the show.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn. She also has Varun Dhawan's film Pooja Meri Jaan in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Arjit Taneja has been part of several television shows including Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Bahu Begum, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Banni Chow Home Delivery and more.